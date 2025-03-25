Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Sets the Tone for Today's Episodes 5 & 6

With Episodes 5 and 6 dropping today, here's a trailer for Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again that sets the tone for what's ahead.

With Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk having apparently decided that they gave it a good try but f**k it, it might be time to go back to the brutal basics. The Man Without Fear. Kingpin. Throw corrupt cops, Frank Castle, aka Punisher (Jon Bernthal), the masked serial killer Muse looking to up his game, and a whole lot of other folks with their own agendas into the mix, and things are looking to get pretty explosive – and bloody. That might be why we're getting not just one but two episodes later today – and why we're getting a trailer for Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, which does an excellent job of making sure we know who's who and what's at stake – just the kind of thing you do before things start getting nasty. Check out the extended preview above ahead of Episodes 5 and 6, and then check out why Bernthal first turned down the offer for a Punisher return.

Daredevil: Born Again: Bernthal On Turning Down Punisher Return

Speaking with EW for an interview that went live shortly after last week's episode went live, Bernthal shared that he originally turned down the offer to return as Frank, revealing the reason why. From there, he notes what it was that brought him back to "Born Again" and who helped him prepare for his return.

Before the creative overhaul that brought Scardapane on board, Bernthal was approached about a possible return in a series that he felt was too "weekly procedural" and too detached from the original Netflix series. "Ultimately, I didn't see it. I didn't see the version of Frank, and what they wanted from Frank [didn't] really make sense to me and I thought it would not appeal to the fans and wouldn't be congruent. It was not something I was really interested in doing. So we had to walk away," Bernthal shared.

That changed after Marvel Studios hit the brakes and brought on Scardapane to take the reigns of Daredevil: Born Again – especially considering the time that Bernthal spent with The Punisher writer and executive producer during their run together. For this go-around, Bernthal was brought in the help craft the character he had successfully brought to live-action life in the past. They really brought me into the conversation," he explained. "We really got specific about where Frank is psychologically, where Frank's at physically." Bernthal goes on to credit Scardapane, second unit director Phil Silvera, his stunt double, Eric Linden, and trainer Nick Koumalatsos for helping to train and prepare him for his return.

As Bernthal sees it, it's this level of care and concern about a character and how they're portrayed that makes the difference between bringing back a character just for fan-servicing as opposed to bringing them back in a way that stays true to the character and gives the viewers a meaningful experience. "Sometimes you have to be very, very clear with your intentions in this business. You can't get confused with how much you love something, how much you love playing something, how much you want to do something. You got to make sure you're serving it. You got to make sure you're doing justice to the people that believe in it and doing justice to the iterations that have come before you," Bernthal explained.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

