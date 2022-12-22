Daredevil: Charlie Cox Begins "Born Again" in February & More Details

Even though he has a new series on Netflix coming out this month (Treason)… when you're Charlie Cox? You're going to have to expect to get questions about Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. The 2024-expected project sees Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, reuniting with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin for an 18-episode series written and executive produced by Matt Corman & Chris Ord (Covert Affairs). Speaking with NME, Cox shared that filming will start early in the new year and is expected to take up most of 2023 ("I start shooting in February and finish in December"). Following that, Cox addresses why he prefers a version of Matt Murdock that's "geared towards a slightly more mature audience," why "Born Again" needs to move beyond the Netflix series, and why he's taking a realistic approach to expectations.

Cox Prefers More "Mature" Matt Murdock: "My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+, it will be dark, but it probably won't be as gory."

On Needing to Move Beyond Netflix's Marvel Universe: "I would say to those people [wanting to continue the Netflix series], we've done that. Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?"

With 18 Episodes, Cox Hopes Matt Sees Some Serious Courtroom Time: "I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18. I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer, and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life, and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

Cox on Not Seeing "Daredevil: Born Again" Success as a Given: "You [Interviewer] said earlier that I could be busy for years, and I thought, 'Yeah, maybe. Hopefully. But if this show next year doesn't hit the spot, then that might be it. Then it's back to…" And even if the show is a success, Cox knows the importance of appreciating it in the now because it won't last forever. "I'm incredibly grateful Daredevil's coming back. I love playing this character. How much longer, at my age, can I play the lead in a superhero film or TV show? Not very long, probably."