Daredevil: Charlie Cox Pro Ben Affleck; No Love for Film: "Suit Sucks"

With the Netflix-Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher & The Defenders, and ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. heading over to "The Mouse's" Disney+ streaming service and his recent return as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is one of those actors whose performance appears to be finally getting its due after far too long. So is it any surprise that Cox would be asked about that other Matt Murdock, Ben Affleck's 2003 feature film take on the popular Marvel Comics hero? During a fan Q&A at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Cox was asked about Affleck's take on the character and the film overall. Good news? At least he liked Affleck…

Revealing that he didn't screen the film until he got the role, it wasn't something he would go back to again for research, adding, "I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing." That said, Cox believes Affleck "does a really good Matt Murdock," going on to add, "I like his Matt Murdock." As for the film itself? Well… "I don't love the movie. I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused," Cox explained. "They had everyone in that movie — they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated, and it's two hours. So that was part of that problem," he added. But we're sure he liked Affleck's suit at least, right? Nope, making sure to also add, "and the suit sucks!"

