Daredevil, Eyes of Wakanda & More Marvel High-Res Title Key Art

Check out Marvel Studios' high-res title key art for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Eyes of Wakanda, and more.

Just before November hit, Marvel Studios dropped a trailer previewing what's still to come this year and in 2025 – and the lineup from Marvel Television and Marvel Animation was pretty impressive. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. And let's not forget the upcoming Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, set to hit screens on March 4, 2025. The reason why we're bringing this up has to do with Disney hosting D23 Brazil this weekend, which means we're expecting some new looks at Daredevil: Born Again and more this Saturday. To help set the mood, we wanted to pass along a set of high-res images of logo key art for a number of the series listed above.

Daredevil: Born Again – A Look Ahead

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. In addition to Cox and D'Onofrio, the streaming series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Now, here's a look at Cox and D'Onofrio "crashing" a Marvel Comics panel during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), followed by the moment the duo appeared to surprise some cosplaying fans at Marvel's NYCC 2024 set-up:

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner, with episodes directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

