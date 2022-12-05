Daredevil Report: Levieva, Holt Join "Born Again" Cast in Major Roles

Last week, we learned that Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark) had been cast in a "major role" in Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) are also set to join the streaming series in major roles. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman & Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), the series is expected to hit the streaming service sometime in 2024. Though reps for all of the parties involved aren't talking and official details on their characters are being on lockdown, DH reports from courses that the two may be paying "love interests for the leads." So… could that mean Vanessa Fisk & Elektra Nachios or two different characters? We're assuming they're not playing characters who appeared in the Netflix series, but then again…?

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Getting Into "Born Again" Shape

Just before October wrapped, Team KF Martial Arts MMA Head Coach, Chris Fields, had some good news to share with Cox's fans excited for his full-time return as Daredevil & Matt Murdock. At the time, Fields shared a heartfelt post singing Cox's praises, including how he "was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn." Just to put to rest any doubters out there, Fields has also shared a training video offering all of the proof you would need to know that Cox plans on being in top fighting form by the time the cameras roll.

"Charlie cracking some pads from a few weeks ago. Getting serious pop on some of those shots. The left hook to the body is money. I've renamed the superman punch the Daredevil in my gym," Fields wrote in the caption accompanying the video showing Cox putting in the work big time:

"It has been great working with Charlie over the last while, helping him prepare for his next role. I was a little hesitant when I was first asked, as my expertise is being a coach to fighters. But after meeting Charlie, I quickly realized he wanted to train exactly like a fighter," Fields wrote as the caption to his original post from last month that included an image of him and Cox. "He returned to the gym after each tough session I put him through, and I was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn – the same characteristics needed to be an elite fighter. He fit in straight away with the team, and his improvement from day one to now has been insane to see. I'm really excited to see some of this come through on the show." Here's a look: