Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Is Down for a Kingpin/Kilgrave Meet-Up

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) would like to add David Tennant's Kilgrave to his MCU meet-up wishlist.

As much as there was talk of superhero crossover possibilities that culminated in the Netflix limited series The Defenders, one head-scratching possibility is why we didn't get a similar idea among villains. At the very least, Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays the title character's arch nemesis Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin), probably pondered that question himself when a fan proposed at least a meeting between him and Zebediah Kilgrave, the primary antagonist in Jessica Jones, played by David Tennant. Nicknamed The Purple Man, the Melissa Rosenberg-created series opted for a looser interpretation of the character since the Netflix iteration of the Marvel universe was more grounded and Kilgrave didn't have purple skin, but he does retain his sadistic mind-controlling powers.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Vincent D'Onofrio Wouldn't Mind a Kingpin-Kilgrave Encounter

"I need David Tennant and [Vincent D'Onofrio] to share the screen together as Kilgrave and Kingpin," the fan wrote, to which D'Onofrio responded, "I agree." Before we discuss how to bring Kilgrave back, there is a matter of context about the series since Jessica (Krysten Ritter) snapped his neck at the end of the first season and killed him, but he did appear in two more episodes across the final two seasons, more so in a cameo setting. Could there be a retcon or somehow Kilgrave make Jessica think she snapped his neck?

That's always a possibility for mind manipulation, as Disney is slowly reintroducing Netflix characters from that universe into the current Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, with Ritter reprising her role in the upcoming season. During the Netflix shows' runs, it was already established that the characters share the same MCU universe, so variants and multiverses need not apply. As far as Tennant's potential return, he would seem out of place in Daredevil's universe. Still, if Ritter gets another spinoff opportunity, it would be interesting to see how they tap that well again, even if it's that lingering voice to torture Jessica as her guilty conscience continuously.

I need David Tenant and @vincentdonofrio to share the screen together as Kilgrave and Kingpin — Joe 🧡💙 (@ShayRheaKP) January 6, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!