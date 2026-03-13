Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: transformers, US Soccer Federation

New Transformers x US Soccer Federation Breakaway Figure Revealed

Worlds collide as Hasbro debuts their newest crossover with Transformers and the US Soccer Federation coming together

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Transformers x US Soccer Federation Breakaway figure in an exciting crossover

Breakaway transforms from a 5.5-inch robot into a soccer ball in 33 fun and easy steps

Includes a mini soccer ball accessory, display base, and comes in special blister packaging

Walmart exclusive, priced at $27.99, available for pre-order March 20 at 10 AM EST

The worlds of robotics and sports collide with the brand new Transformers x United States Soccer Federation collab. Autobot Breakaway comes to life as Hasbro's newest playful crossover that celebrates the world of Transformers and the excitement of soccer. Similar to Hasbro's recent NFL crossover figures, Breakaway will feature the US Soccer Federation in team-color deco. Standing at 5.5" tall, this soccer star will convert from a detailed robot into a stylized soccer ball in just 33 steps.

While Breakaway is not prepared for war against the Decepticons, Hasbro ensured that it included a mini soccer ball accessory, a display base, and new blister packaging. This is another unique collaboration from Hasbro that nicely captures the global energy of soccer while staying true to the classic Transformers. The US Soccer Federation x Transformers figure will be a Walmart Collector Con Exclusive for $27.99 and will go up for pre-order on March 20 at 10 AM EST.

Transformers x US Soccer Federation Breakaway

"Experience the epic combo of Transformers robots and the US Soccer Federation with the Transformers Breakaway toy! The 5.5-inch (14 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to soccer ball mode in 33 steps. With intricate poseability and a mini soccer ball accessory, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any Transformers or US Soccer collection or a cool gift for soccer players ages 8 and up."

OFFICIALLY LICENSED UNITED STATES SOCCER TRANSFORMERS BOT: This Transformers figure, Breakaway, represents the US Soccer Federation and features team colors and themed accessory

CONVERTS FROM ROBOT TO SOCCER BALL: Change the action figure from robot toy mode to soccer ball mode in 33 steps. Figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall in robot mode

MINI SOCCER BALL ACCESSORY: Figure comes with a mini soccer ball accessory for dynamic poses or imaginative play

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!