Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV: Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online Reveals Details For Patch 7.5

We have a better idea of what's coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online next month as the developers revealed the content for Patch 7.5

Article Summary Patch 7.5 launches next month, adding new main scenario quests and the finale to Echoes of Vana'diel raid.

Players can look forward to the Beastmaster limited job, a new dungeon, and challenging new Ultimate raid.

Big updates include housing limits, expanded Duty Support, a new planet for crafters, and Armoire storage boost.

PvP Series 11 debuts with a fresh Crystalline Conflict arena and many Gold Saucer and dye system updates.

Square Enix held a special livestream today for Final Fantasy XIV Online, revealing the content coming out in Patch 7.5 next month. The livestream featured Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida, as they outlined the release schedule for the upcoming patch and showed of several new additions that will tide players over the Spring. We have more details below as the content launch on April 28, 2026.

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Patch 7.5: Trail to the Heavens

Patch 7.5 brings a wealth of new updates and additions, alongside further updates to come in the 7.5x series, including main scenario quests, the final instalment of the Echoes of Vana'diel alliance raid series, the next update to Occult Crescent, a new dungeon, a new Ultimate difficulty raid, a first look at the new limited job—Beastmaster, and much more.

New Main Scenario Quests

New Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana'diel, Part 3 – Windurst: The Third Walk

Echoes of Vana'diel, Part 3 – Windurst: The Third Walk New Dungeon – The Clyteum

The Clyteum New Trial – Enuo – Includes both Normal and Extreme modes

Includes both Normal and Extreme modes Allied Society Capstone Quests

New Unreal Trial – Shinryu's Domain (Unreal): Take on the mighty Shinryu at level 100

Shinryu's Domain (Unreal): Take on the mighty Shinryu at level 100 New Ultimate Raid

Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures

New Occult Crescent Update – New zone with new monsters, Critical Encounters, increased knowledge level, and multiple new Phantom Jobs

New zone with new monsters, Critical Encounters, increased knowledge level, and multiple new Phantom Jobs New Limited Job – Beastmaster

Duty Support Additions – Support for The Dusk Vigil & Shisui of the Violet Tides will be added

Support for The Dusk Vigil & Shisui of the Violet Tides will be added Ocean Fishing Update – New route (towards Thavnair)

New route (towards Thavnair) Cosmic Exploration: New Planet – Auxsia – A new planet for intrepid crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as additional updates and changes

A new planet for intrepid crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as additional updates and changes Housing Update – Increased limits for interior and exterior furnishings, new interior designs, and more

Increased limits for interior and exterior furnishings, new interior designs, and more Armoire Update – A dramatic increase to the number of items that can be stored

A dramatic increase to the number of items that can be stored Dye System Update

PvP Updates – PvP Series 11 begins, with adjustments to existing PvP actions and the addition of a new Crystalline Conflict arena: the Archeia Harmonia

PvP Series 11 begins, with adjustments to existing PvP actions and the addition of a new Crystalline Conflict arena: the Archeia Harmonia Miscellaneous Updates – New Custom Deliveries, Phantom Weapon updates, Gold Saucer updates and more

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