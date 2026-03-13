Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Tiger Claw Joins NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Line

NECA debuts new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) Ultimate Tiger Claw action figure is on the way

Article Summary NECA unveils the Ultimate Tiger Claw figure from the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series.

This 7-inch detailed figure captures Tiger Claw's signature animated look and villainous persona.

Includes episode-specific accessories: swappable heads, hands, cybernetic parts, blasters, and effects.

Ultimate Tiger Claw joins NECA’s TMNT 2012 lineup alongside Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

Get ready to return to the sewers as NECA is back with a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure from the hit 2012 series. Tiger Claw serves as one of the more formidable enforcers in the series and works for the villainous Shredder. Before his mutation, he was a skilled martial artist and criminal operative, making him already a deadly threat. Armed with cybernetic enhancements, blades, and relentless determination, Tiger Claw quickly proves himself to be a serious threat to our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

NECA now brings this feline to life with a brand new figure that faithfully captures his cartoon appearance right off the screen. Standing 7" tall, the Ultimate Tiger Claw is packed with detail and comes with a nice variety of episode-specific accessories, including several hands and an eye-patched head sculpt. As for weapons, NECA was sure to include swappable cybernetic enhancements, blasters, a sword, and attachable effects. The fury of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Ultimate Tiger Claw is set to arrive in Spring 2026, and pre-orders are not live yet. Be sure to snag up some of NECA's other 2012 releases with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) – Ultimate Tiger Claw

"Booyakasha! NECA is proud to present all-new Ultimate action figures from Nickelodeon's hit 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation."

"This 7-inch scale Tiger Claw figure captures the fearsome feline with incredible painted details to replicate his animated appearance. He includes an array of episode-specific accessories: interchangeable heads and hands, blasters, blast effects, machete, and interchangeable robo-arm and accoutrements. The figure comes in collector-friendly packaging with illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!