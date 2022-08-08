Dark Side Duo, Johnson, Seven Bucks Set Vice TV Wrestling Docuseries

This October, Vice TV will be tag-teaming with "Dark Side of the Ring" co-executive producers/co-creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener, as well as Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) & Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions, to tell Tales from the Territories. Set to premiere this October, the pro-wrestling docuseries will spotlight that time in wrestling when the industry was divided into smaller, territory-based organizations. Similar to Husney and Eisener's "Dark Side," the docuseries will include interviews with legendary figures from the territories as well as re-enactments of important moments.

With Tales from the Territories set to hit Vice TV on October 4th at 10 pm ET, here's a look at a trailer for what's to come:

"Tales from the Territories": The territory days were the time before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas across the US and Canada, aka "Territories," were areas dominated by unscrupulous bookers, rabid fans who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless wrestlers who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring.

"The wrestling business is filled with nuanced relationships and there's a phenomenal history that we know fans are going to enjoy," said Brian Gewirtz, senior vice president of creative development for Seven Bucks Productions and former head writer at WWE. "In many ways the wrestling world is a family, they have great moments, tough times and everything in-between. There's a rich history of untold stories which we can't wait to bring to life." Husney and Eisener added, "We're incredibly excited to expand the 'Dark Side of the Ring' series with this first-ever exploration of the hidden past of wrestling's Wild West era, with a dream collaborator in Dwayne Johnson, who has such deep family roots in the history of the business. We can't wait to showcase the fascinating stories of the pioneers who set the stage for wrestling's worldwide pop culture dominance." Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice TV also added, "We're incredibly honored that Dwayne Johnson felt that Vice TV was the right place for him to chronicle the deeply personal stories of his wrestling family and community, the spectacular craft that introduced us to the Hollywood megastar we all know and love today."

Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Gewirtz will executive produce for Seven Bucks Productions along with Husney and Eisener. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce from Vice Studios Canada along with Catherine Whyte and Lee Hoffman for Vice TV. Chavo Guerrero Jr. will serve as co-executive producer with Vice Distribution distributing the series.