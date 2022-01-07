Dark Side of the Ring Marathon Set Before AEW Battle of the Belts

If you're a professional wrestling fan then there are three things you know about this Saturday, January 8th. First, that AEW's "Battle of the Belts" event will be airing live on TNT from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, starting at 8 pm ET. Second, that there are going to be some changes to the card due to "medical protocols" that AEW head Tony Khan is going to announce tonight during TNT's AEW Rampage. And last but certainly not least, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Vice TV pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring is getting in on the festivities. Starting Saturday afternoon at 4 pm ET on VICE and running up until the start of "Battle of the Belts," viewers can check out a number of fan-favorite chapters from the past.

While there wasn't a rundown readily available, check out the teaser below for the mini-marathon where you can get some idea of what you can expect starting Saturday afternoon:

Now here's a look back at the trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B, followed by the Season 3b preview special Dark Side Confidential:

The final run of episodes for the third season spotlighted Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party aboard a private 757 charter plane that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.