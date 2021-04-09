Dark Side of the Ring S03 Kicks Off with 2-Hour Brian Pillman Focus

Yesterday, Vice TV and Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener unveiled the first official look at the docuseries' third season- set to hit screens next month. While not revealing the season's full line-up, we did learn that Nick Gage and "deathmatches," the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid will each be getting their own episode. As for some of the familiar faces showing up to offer their perspectives, we have Chris Jericho, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree, and more. So who or what are the topics for this season? But on Friday, viewers learned that it would be a two-hour look at the life and times of Brian Pillman (or more precisely, Brian "F'n" Pillman) that would be kicking things off.

Meanwhile, Arquette promises to bring Cornette the "happy" (or "light side of the ring") he jokingly asks for in the official third season trailer:

I'll bring some "Happy" to the Dark Side Jim https://t.co/wMHGbFz5iJ — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) April 8, 2021

Now here's a look back at the first official trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, set to return for a 14-episode third season on Thursday, May 6, at 9 pm ET/PT (with more Season 3 topics and guest expected to be announced at the end of this month):

Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV's most watched show of all time, exposes the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day. This season will continue the rich storytelling that defined seasons one and two, exploring some of the most dramatic moments in wrestling history with a compelling cast of insiders, many of whom are baring their souls on camera for the very first time.