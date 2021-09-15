Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Posts "The Plane Ride From Hell" Promo

With Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring returning to Vice TV for the second half of its third season this Thursday (with narrator & pro-wrestling icon Chris Jericho), it's time for a preview of what's on tap to kick off the season return. And they're not wasting any time getting to the good stuff, with this week's focus on "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars.

So for a look at how a 7-hour weather-related delay and an endless flow of alcohol combined to create what can best be described as the "Plane Ride From Hell," check out the following clip from this week's return episode.

Here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B, set to premiere September 16:

This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades. Now here's a look at Jericho in the recording studio working on the XPW episode:

An here, Jericho's records some narration for the FMW episode:

Yesterday's narration session with @IAmJericho went great 🎙 Getting closer to the release of the 2nd half of Season 3 — stay tuned for official dates!
#FMW