Posted in: Sports, Trailer, TV, WWE | Tagged: dark side of the ring, junkyard dog, preview, season 4, trailer

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 E05 Trailer Spotlights The Junkyard Dog

Here's a look at the trailer for Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 5 "The Junkyard Dog."

After detailing the shocking story of Matt Borne, aka Doink the Clown, during this week's episode, Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring is back next week with a profile of one of our favorite professional wrestlers when I was growing up – The Junkyard Dog, or JYD. In the following trailer for the episode bearing his name, we get a look at just how over JYD was during the height of his career – and how his personal demons and a wrestling industry that never appreciated the depths of his potential held him back from further heights.

Dark Side of the Ring S04E05 "The Junkyard Dog" Preview

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 5 "The Junkyard Dog": One of the first Black megastars in wrestling, the Junkyard Dog's journey to the top of the business was marked by addiction and unrealized potential. Now, here's a look at the official trailer that was released earlier today:

One of the first black megastars in wrestling, The Junkyard Dog's journey to the top of the business was hampered by addiction and unrealized potential. "The Junkyard Dog" premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/WOJdahGldZ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what's ahead this season: 7/11: "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis;" 7/18: "Bash at the Beach 2000;" 7/25: "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood;" 8/1: "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East;" and "The World According to Marty Jannetty" (Season Finale). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, June 27th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!