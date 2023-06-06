Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV | Tagged: dark side of the ring, Magnum T.A., magnum ta, preview, season 4, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Preview: How Magnum T.A. Got His Name

Dark Side of the Ring co-creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener offer a preview and some background intel on "Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story."

Kicking off the season with an examination of the lives and careers of Chris Candido & Tammy 'Sunny" Sytch, Vice TV, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring returns tonight with a new episode. In "Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story," we get a look at how Terry Allen/Magnum T.A. became wrestling's newest heartthrob and was on the road to global fame & success – until one rainy night altered his career and the future of pro-wrestling forever. Now, the show's co-creators have shared a video that runs down all of the important intel that we would need to know about for a better understanding of Allen's personal and professional journey.

So here's a look at Husney & Eisener offering viewers some important backstory on tonight's episode – including how Andre the Giant gave Allen his wrestling name:

Dark Side of the Ring S04E02 "Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story"

In the following clip, we learn from Allen and Jim Cornette how one of Allen's first experiences in professional wrestling found him crossing paths with Buzz Sawyer – and $10,000 poorer:

Before reaching wrestling stardom, @TheRealMagnumTA's harsh introduction to the business involved being cheated out of $10,000. "Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story" premieres Tues June 6th at 10pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/Es2ZgdbxmP — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring S04E02 "Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story":

Magnum T.A.'s rise as wrestling's newest heartthrob destined him for worldwide stardom, but one rainy night altered his career and the future of wrestling forever. "Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story" premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/j0caP6xEsq — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what's ahead this season: 6/13: "Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty;" 6/20: "What Happened to Doink the Clown?"; 6/27: "The Junkyard Dog;" 7/11: "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis;" 7/18: "Bash at the Beach 2000;" 7/25: "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood;" 8/1: "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East;" and "The World According to Marty Jannetty" (Season Finale). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, June 6th at 10 pm ET::

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

