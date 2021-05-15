Dark Side Season 3 Bonus Scene: Nick Gage, David Arquette & A Mattress

Vice TV and producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring hasn't been pulling any punches when it comes to its third season, going from the heartbreaking story of Brian Pillman to shining the spotlight on Nick Gage– otherwise known as the "King of the Deathmatch." Over the course of the hour, viewers were not only taken inside Gage's epic, mind-blowing matches inside of the ring but also into his personal battles outside of the ring to survive jail time and overcome personal tragedies. But while you may think you've seen all that's needed to be shown, Husney and Eisener have a special bonus scene they wanted to make sure got out there before next week.

In an unaired scene from this past Thursday's episode, Gage and actor/part-time professional wrestler David Arquette ('Scream" franchise) share a story of how Arquette attempted to win over Gage with a mattress (???) so he could footage from their match in his documentary- trust us, it makes (a little more) sense when you watch it. Following that, we have a look back at the trailer for "Nick Gage"- including thoughts from AEW wrestler and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, and more:

After their brutal encounter, @DavidArquette sent @thekingnickgage a king size mattress…? A bonus clip from last night's episode. pic.twitter.com/F7xP5SCH3b — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 14, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dark Side of the Ring (@darksideofthering)

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will venture even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)

Along with Pillman and Gage, viewers learned the season would also be kicking off with looks at the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid. Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree.

Then last month Husney and Eisener revealed the topics for the second half of the season– set to air late summer. Those will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.