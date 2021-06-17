Dark Side Season 3 Bonus: Terry Funk's "Super" Brian Pillman Idea

Though Vice TV's popular wrestling docuseries won't be back for seven new episodes until September, producers Evan Husney & Jason Eisener aren't going to leave fans of Dark Side of the Ring high-n-dry until then. Earlier this week, they took to social media to let everyone know that they will be sharing bonus clips and deleted scenes from Season 3 during this "off-season." Appropriately enough, the first round takes viewers back to the season-opener focus on Brian Pillman.

In the following scene, Kim Wood and Dave Meltzer revisit a story of the time wrestling legend Terry Funk came up with a pretty "unique" idea for Pillman for the NFL Super Bowl. Need a teaser? It involves a goalpost, a chain, and a padlock:

During our "off season" we'll be sharing some bonus clips & deleted scenes. At the height of the Loose Canon persona, Kim Wood and @davemeltzerWON recall @TheDirtyFunker's outrageous idea for Brian Pillman at the Super Bowl 🏈 pic.twitter.com/IX1lcWmlsL — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 14, 2021

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring ventures even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)

Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree. Set to return in September, the second half of Season 3 will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.