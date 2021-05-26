Dark Side Season 3: Cornette Talks Warrior's "Destrucity"; Ross No Fan

With the late Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, and WCW/NJPW's "Collision in Korea" event having spent their time under the microscope, this week's edition of Vice TV and producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 turns the docuseries' spotting onto the meteoric rise and fall of Jim Hellwig aka The Ultimate Warrior in "Becoming Warrior." Throughout the hour, Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and former wife Shari Tyree all offer their perspectives on The Warrior's life and the complicated legacy he left behind. And now with only a little more than a day to go until the episode premieres, Vice TV is offering another preview- one that's set during Vince McMahon and the WWF's attempts to make peace and bring the Warrior back to the company.

In the following clip, Cornette and Ross describe what it was like when they flew out to meet with Warrior- a whirlwind meeting ranging from talks of becoming a motivational speaker and a comic book character to what exactly "Destrucity" is (Cornette's good, but Ross makes the clip):

DESTRUCITY [dɛ tru ˈsɪti]

The creating of a truce between one's destiny and one's reality. Promising to stay true to what one is destined to be, yet accepting what is the now… one's ultimate reality. "Becoming Warrior," premieres tomorrow, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/lJkPp9OvEA — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 26, 2021

In this previously-released preview clip, Tyree explains the moment when she knew that she was no longer married to Hellwig- with the Ultimate Warrior taking him over now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dark Side of the Ring (@darksideofthering)

Here's a look at this Thursday's episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, "Becoming Warrior":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Becoming Warrior Trailer | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QwF5WRCQhA)

And while we're at it, here's a look back at how the re-enactment scenes for "Collision in Korea" came together:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Behind the Scenes: Collision In Korea | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBDa1Q2xO5w)

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will venture even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DARK SIDE OF THE RING (Season 3 Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M0P82sj8H8)

Along with Pillman, Gage, the "Collision In Korea," and the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid will also be highlighted during the first half of the season. Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree.

Recently, Husney and Eisener revealed the topics for the second half of the season– set to air late summer. Those will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.

