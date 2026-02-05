Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds Gets Season 5 Green Light Ahead of Season 4 Return

Ahead of the show's Season 4 return, AMC Networks has renewed showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds for a fifth season.

Article Summary AMC renews Dark Winds for Season 5 before Season 4's return later this month.

Zahn McClarnon leads the cast, with filming for Season 5 starting in Santa Fe, New Mexico this March.

Season 5 will feature eight episodes and is slated for release in 2027 on AMC and AMC+ platforms.

Showrunner John Wirth and AMC praise the series' blend of Navajo culture, crime, and captivating storytelling.

With still 10 days to go until the fourth season of showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds debuts, AMC Networks had some good news for fans. With the series returning on Feb. 15th, AMC Networks announced that a fifth season has been greenlit. Filming is expected to kick off in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March, with the eight-episode season set to debut in 2027. "It's such a privilege to embody the character of Joe Leaphorn, and I'm excited to return to Santa Fe with this amazing cast and crew to craft another thrilling season of the show that means so much to all of us," shared McClarnon.

Wirth added, "For four seasons now, AMC Networks has provided us with the opportunity to entertain audiences through the unique lens of a traditional crime story set on the Navajo Nation in 1972. We are one of one and never take this strong support for granted. Thanks to everyone at AMC Networks, our talented writing staff, stunning cast, and a Santa Fe crew that's become a training ground for Native artists, we're thrilled to be coming back for a fifth season of 'Dark Winds.'"

"Over four seasons, 'Dark Winds' has masterfully blended compelling character-driven stories, Navajo culture, spirituality, and breathtaking cinematography. We are elated to continue the journey alongside showrunner John Wirth and the incomparable Zahn McClarnon," noted Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Networks and president of AMC Studios. "Our extraordinary producing and creative team, cast, and crew have crafted a gripping crime drama that continues to be embraced by fans and widely celebrated by critics. We can't wait to share more of this incredible story with audiences across the globe."

A. Martinez is set to return as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Joining the returning cast for the fourth run are Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan, Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, Chaske Spencer as Sonny, Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair.

"I'm looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I'm excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me," shared McClarnon when the news was first announced earlier this year. "I'd like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to 'Dark Winds.' And, of course, I'm most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love." Wirth added, "Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and everyone at AMC Networks have been so supportive of our little show. I know I speak for our superlative writers, extraordinary cast, and dedicated crew when I say we are excited and energized by the opportunity to continue exploring and expanding the world of 'Dark Winds' in a fourth season."

The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

