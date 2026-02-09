Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds: McClarnon, Gordon, Matten on What Makes Season 4 Different

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten discuss AMC/AMC+'s Dark Winds Season 4 and what makes the new season so different.

Article Summary Dark Winds Season 4 returns with Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten taking the story to L.A.

Season 4 puts Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito in 1970s Los Angeles on a high-stakes missing person case.

New cast members join the ensemble, including Franka Potente, Chaske Spencer, and Titus Welliver.

The series has been renewed for a fifth season with filming starting soon in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The only thing better than knowing that we're less than a week away from the return of showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds for a fourth season is knowing that the renewal drama has been put to rest. That's right, the hit series will be back for a fifth season, with filming on the eight episodes expected to kick off in Santa Fe, New Mexico, next month for a 2027 debut. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, because we've got a behind-the-scenes featurette to pass along that includes some great exclusive insights from our stars and creative team about taking the action into the heart of Los Angeles.

Here's a look behind the scenes at what's to come this season with AMC's Dark Winds, followed by previous looks at the series, an official season overview, a rundown of who the new and returning faces are, and more:

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

"It's such a privilege to embody the character of Joe Leaphorn, and I'm excited to return to Santa Fe with this amazing cast and crew to craft another thrilling season of the show that means so much to all of us," shared McClarnon when news of a fifth season was first announced. Wirth added, "For four seasons now, AMC Networks has provided us with the opportunity to entertain audiences through the unique lens of a traditional crime story set on the Navajo Nation in 1972. We are one of one and never take this strong support for granted. Thanks to everyone at AMC Networks, our talented writing staff, stunning cast, and a Santa Fe crew that's become a training ground for Native artists, we're thrilled to be coming back for a fifth season of 'Dark Winds.'"

"Over four seasons, 'Dark Winds' has masterfully blended compelling character-driven stories, Navajo culture, spirituality, and breathtaking cinematography. We are elated to continue the journey alongside showrunner John Wirth and the incomparable Zahn McClarnon," noted Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Networks and president of AMC Studios. "Our extraordinary producing and creative team, cast, and crew have crafted a gripping crime drama that continues to be embraced by fans and widely celebrated by critics. We can't wait to share more of this incredible story with audiences across the globe."

