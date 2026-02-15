Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds Returns Tonight! Your S04E01: "Baptism by Fire" Preview

With AMC's Zahn McClarnon-starring Dark Winds Season 4 debuting tonight, here's our S04E01: "Kǫ'Tsiitáá' Álnééh (Baptism by Fire)" preview.

Article Summary Dark Winds Season 4 premieres tonight on AMC with Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten returning.

S04E01 "Baptism by Fire" launches a tense search for a runaway Navajo boarding school student.

New threats emerge as Leaphorn and Chee are drawn to 1970s Los Angeles, pursued by a deadly obsessive killer.

Fresh faces join the cast, including Franka Potente and Titus Welliver, promising high-stakes drama this season.

With a fifth season set to kick off production later this year, the fourth season of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds returns tonight – and we've got exactly the preview you need. A young girl on the run and an obsessive killer on her tail with a twisted fascination with Leaphorn (McClarnon) sends our heroes into the heart of 1970s Los Angeles, and that starts tonight with S04E01: "Kǫ'Tsiitáá' Álnééh (Baptism by Fire)." Check out the official overview, sneak peek at the opening minutes, the extensive image gallery that was released, and more.

Dark Winds S04E01: "Kǫ'Tsiitáá' Álnééh (Baptism by Fire)" Preview

Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 1: "Kǫ'Tsiitáá' Álnééh (Baptism by Fire)" – Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Sgt. Jim Chee search for a runaway boarding school student; Manuelito considers returning to the NTP; a menacing killer comes to the reservation in search of a target close to the investigation.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!