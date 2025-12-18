Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds Season 4 BTS Teaser Offers Look at Titus Welliver & More

A new BTS teaser for AMC's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten-starring Dark Winds Season 4 includes a look at Titus Welliver.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly two months since we got our best look yet at the upcoming fourth season of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds. Set to premiere on February 15th, the new season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. As the critically acclaimed series inches closer to returning to our screens, McClarnon, Gordon, Matten, and Titus Welliver (offering us a look at his character, Dominic McNair) are checking in with some quick insights into what Season 4 has to offer.

A. Martinez is set to return as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Joining the returning cast for the fourth run are Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan, Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, Chaske Spencer as Sonny, Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair. Here's a look at the cast offering some teases about what we can expect when February 2026 hits:

The cast of #DarkWinds has been hard at work on Season 4. What are you hoping to see when it premieres this February? pic.twitter.com/KRqrLteaca — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) December 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"I'm looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I'm excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me," shared McClarnon when the news was first announced earlier this year. "I'd like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to 'Dark Winds.' And, of course, I'm most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love." Wirth added, "Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and everyone at AMC Networks have been so supportive of our little show. I know I speak for our superlative writers, extraordinary cast, and dedicated crew when I say we are excited and energized by the opportunity to continue exploring and expanding the world of 'Dark Winds' in a fourth season."

The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

