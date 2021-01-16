Dave Bautista Accuses President Donald Trump of Yoga Farts

Former WWE wrestlers turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. It appears as though The Animal has won his feud, with Trump voted out of office, banned from Twitter, and soon to be impeached for a second time. But Bautista hasn't let up, and his latest attack on the president may be his most devastating yet.

Answering a tweet that asked which yoga pose Trump was attempting in a photo in which he's seen leaning forward, Bautista suggested: "downward fart." Bautista doubled down when a follower countered that it looked like Trump was trying to hide a boner by insulting the size of the president's penis, writing, "If that was the case I'm pretty sure he wouldn't have to bend over that far. Im sticking with … he's fucking farting."

Bautista's claims that Trump is farting in the photo are only the latest accusations against the beleaguered president, who incited his moronic but dangerous followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, resulting in a second House impeachment attempt. This time around, Republicans in the Senate are rumored to be considering a conviction, including Mitch McConnell, who lost his job as Senate Majority Leader after Donald Trump ironically cost his own party two Senate runoff elections in Georgia by convincing his dumbass followers there was no reason to vote since elections are all rigged.

But Dave Bautista doesn't believe McConnell can be trusted, writing, "I think we can all agree that we shouldn't hold our breath. Unless #MoscowMitch obtained a soul somewhere in the last day or two."

But if Bautista advocates not holding our breath, doesn't that mean we would be breathing in Trump's farts? Hopefully, Bautista clarifies his position soon, just as we're hopeful that Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth will one day allow us to escape the basement of Bleeding Cool's offices, where we're being held captive and forced to churn out clickbait articles based on Dave Bautista's tweets. [Editor's Note: Jude, why are you writing about farts? I thought I told you the hip thing is manatees. We need to talk about you not listening to me.]