Dave Bautista and CM Punk Form Tag Team to Take On Donald Trump

WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista teamed up with future WWE Hall of Famer CM Punk to take on WWE Hall of Famer President Donald Trump in a Twitter handicap match on Monday. The president, after being taken out of action for a few days after ironically contracting COVID-19, returned to Twitter Monday in full force and hopped up on all kinds of experimental medications. Normally, Dave Bautista is able to take on Trump alone on Twitter, but just in case, he gained Punk as an ally this time.

"Volunteer to be a Trump Election Poll Watcher," tweeted Trump, encouraging his supporters to intimidate voters at polls. "Sign up today! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain"

In response, CM Punk tweeted, "I got bone spurs." Bautista, seeing Punk's tweeted, posted a total of ten "rolling on the floor laughing" emojis. Normally, a pro wrestler posting emojis on Twitter wouldn't rate a full-blown news article, even on Bleeding Cool, but since I am being held hostage in the basement of Bleeding Cool headquarters and forced to produce daily articles about Dave Bautista's tweets under threat of physical violence by Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth, I'm making an exception in this case. Please send help. [Editor's Note: No need to send help, Jude is living very comfortably and not at all in a basement.]

In other Dave Bautista vs. Donald Trump twitter news, The Animal responded to a tweet from the president, who presided over the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans, shouting at his supporters to vote to promote a pro-life agenda, saying, "Poster boy for your own failure as a president and you still campaign w/ division. No plan. Not even an apology to the people you may have knowingly infected or the ones hurt watching your Covid caravan. Just division. Thats it. That's all you've got! #BidenHarris2020"

It also wasn't the only thing CM Punk tweeted about the president, as Punk posted a gif from the classic film Weekend at Bernie's in response to Trump ordering Secret Service members to drive him around Walter Reed Hospital on Sunday despite being infected with a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.

Bleeding Cool will continue to keep you updated on Dave Bautista's latest tweets about the president, that is unless I am able to escape.