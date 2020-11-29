Dave Bautista Apologizes for Confusing Mr. Burns with Stephen Miller

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista apologized on Twitter last week after mistakenly identifying a photo of Mr. Burns, the rich boss from popular Disney cartoon The Simpsons, for Stephen Miller, the advisor to President Donald Trump who Bautista calls a "creepy racist fuck" and a "piece of human shit." Bautista has long been involved with an ongoing feud with the president and fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, which has also led him to attack the president's many allies.

The whole thing started when Bautista took aim at David E. Weslow, an attorney hired by Fox News to try to prevent the airing of negative political ads about Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler. "He looks exactly how you'd expect the weaselly scumbag who would defend that greedy fraud @KLoeffler to look," Bautista wrote, adding, "#LootingLeoffler #InstalledSenator #TrumpSycophant"

In response to Bautista's tweet, he and his friends went through several rounds of mocking the appearance of the attorney until one posted a photo of Mr. Burns, suggesting that's what Weslow would look like in ten years. Bautista responded, "😱OMG that's #StephenMiller … creepy racist fuck!"

But it wasn't Miller, and Bautista was called out on his mistake. As a result, he apologized. "I would like to apologize for that," Bautista wrote. "Mr Burns is an evil despicable character with zero redeeming qualities but in no way deserves to be compared to a piece of human shit like #StephenMiller.. I'm extremely embarrassed and I apologize profusely."

