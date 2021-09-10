Dave Bautista Applauds Ivermectin for Sterilizing Republican Men

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista put over livestock deworming drug Ivermectin after a study reveals it sterilizes 85% of men who take it. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for supporters of the former president, who he has called "scum f***s," and who are known to take Ivermectin as a COVID-19 cure, despite no credible medical evidence recommending anyone do so for that purpose, just to own the libs.

Bautista took to Twitter to post shoot comments on the matter:

We can only hope that this is true. 🙏🏼Spare us from the next generation of assholes.

Ivermectin causes sterilization in 85 percent of men, 2011 Nigerian study finds | WFLA https://t.co/a0jBnc8zhO — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 9, 2021

Despite taking pleasure in the sterilization of people willing to take horse drugs over a vaccine because Tucker Carlson (who is vaccinated) told them to, The Animal did endorse a tweet by fellow wrestler Titus O'Neil recommending people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just like I don't want people to tell women what to do with their body i in the same breath can't make people go get vaccinated…I AM VACCINATED, My Kids Are fully vaccinated and in the last two weeks I've lost 4 friends and their children who were all UNVACCINATED. YOU CHOOSE!! — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) September 9, 2021

Bautista commented:

Bautista also retweeted another tweet of Titus's which read:

Mandated by "Dictators"

Seatbelts

Clean water.

Polio Vaccine

Air safety

Measles vaccine

Stoplights

Food standards

Fire alarms

Brake lights

Clean air

Baby safety standards

Earthquake codes

Life jackets

Speed limits

Blinkers

OSHA

Get vaxxed — Titus (@TitusNation) September 10, 2021

