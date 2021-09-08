Dave Bautista Blames Right-Wing Hostility on Ghostbusters II Slime
Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Ghostbusters II villain Vigo the Carpathian over accusations that the fictional 16th-century tyrant could be behind the meanspirited actions of Republicans using his mood-altering pink ectoplasm. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Vigo, who once even attempted to steal the baby of liberal musician Dana Barrett so that he could be reborn and bring his reign of terror into the 20th century.
Comments by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that kicked off Bautista's train of thought on the matter.
Unfortunately, Bautista was then informed that Steven Segal is actually a right-winger himself.
The Animal also further elaborated on Eric Clapton's political proclivities:
And on Steven Segal's toupee choices:
Bautista has a theory for what's driving all of this: the pink mood slime from the movie Ghostbusters II:
Bleeding Cool reached out to, Vigo, the Scourge of Carpathia, the Sorrow of Moldavia, for comment. He told Bleeding Cool: "On a mountain of skulls, in the castle of pain, I sat on a throne of blood! What was will be! What is will be no more! Now is the season of EVIL!"
