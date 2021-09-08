Dave Bautista Blames Right-Wing Hostility on Ghostbusters II Slime

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Ghostbusters II villain Vigo the Carpathian over accusations that the fictional 16th-century tyrant could be behind the meanspirited actions of Republicans using his mood-altering pink ectoplasm. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Vigo, who once even attempted to steal the baby of liberal musician Dana Barrett so that he could be reborn and bring his reign of terror into the 20th century.

Comments by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that kicked off Bautista's train of thought on the matter.

He's like an actor who was cast to play a corrupt governor in an 80's movie. I'm expecting JCVD or Steven Segal to kill his head henchman and expose him on a live TV any second now. Oh yeah!! Except he's real. Fuck.😡#TexasTaliban #TexasWarOnWomen https://t.co/Y3a1gKlhyl — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Unfortunately, Bautista was then informed that Steven Segal is actually a right-winger himself.

Oh man!! Really?🤢 I'm not completely shocked but I am disappointed. Like Clapton making that stupid fucking anti-vax song. WTF?! 🤮 https://t.co/NIbK8vOuvR — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Animal also further elaborated on Eric Clapton's political proclivities:

Apparently he's quite the racist as well. JFC! The whole fucking worlds turned upside down. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/6nxIyaO7Ve — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And on Steven Segal's toupee choices:

And wtf is living on top of his head?!! https://t.co/55WNRIFycp — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista has a theory for what's driving all of this: the pink mood slime from the movie Ghostbusters II:

Brother!!! Ya know?!! Wtf is going on?!! Somebody check the sewers for gooey evil shit like in Ghostbusters II !! https://t.co/Vfm5cD8bhK — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bleeding Cool reached out to, Vigo, the Scourge of Carpathia, the Sorrow of Moldavia, for comment. He told Bleeding Cool: "On a mountain of skulls, in the castle of pain, I sat on a throne of blood! What was will be! What is will be no more! Now is the season of EVIL!"

