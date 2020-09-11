Dave Bautista on "Traitor" Trump Rallygoers: Stupid F**king A**holes

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista cut a shoot promo on supporters of Donald Trump, who attended his most recent rally in Michigan. Bautista, who has long been involved in a feud with his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer that is believed by some will culminate with a big blowoff match at WrestleMania next year, has never thought highly of Trump's fans. However, it seems that those Trump marks gathering in a large crowd during the pandemic really inspired The Animal to cut an epic promo on them.

"I can't believe these stupid fucking assholes are still out supporting this traitor," said Bautista in response to photos of the latest Trump rally. "#TrumpKnew #TrumpLiedPeopleDied" Bautista continued to take aim at rallygoers, saying of them, "192,000 Dead Americans from coronavirus. Does anyone really wonder why? #TrumpKnew #TrumpLiedPeopleDied #TrumpSupporters are morons."

"My friend Trump supporters are America's shame," Bautista tweeted in response to a man from Michigan ashamed of the rally. "None of us are proud. Stay safe."

Bautista takes issue with Trump's handling of the coronavirus and his insistence that the United States is handling the pandemic well. In response to a tweet from the Lincoln Project showing the number of American deaths compared to countries Trump claims we're doing better than, Bautista tweeted, "More lies. #TrumpKnew #TrumpLiedPeopleDied." When someone replied claiming to be unable to process Trump's "insanity," The Animal agreed, tweeting, "No decent human being can."

"192,000 Americans dead," Bautista tweeted. "California's on Fire. Country's in a recession, and people are suffering. Our Democracy is being taken away from us. County is torn apart. Racism is flourishing! What do we do? Let's rally for 4 more years of this shit!😃Yeah! #MAGAts aren't the brightest."

Bautista is certainly gaining a lot of heel heat with Trump supporters for his comments, though people who are not fans of the president probably popped hard over his comments.