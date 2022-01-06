Dave Bautista Praises Florida Animal Cruelty Bill Named After His Dog

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista praised Florida state legislators Senator Annette Taddeo and Representative Emily Slosberg for introducing an anti-animal-cruelty bill into the Florida House and Senate named after Bautista's pet pit bull, Penny. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, normally reserves his Twitter account for hurling insults at his political enemies, but in a rare turn of events, Bautista took the opportunity to thank the legislators instead.

Senator Taddeo announced the bill and its Dave Bautista inspired name on Twitter, writing:

.@SenatorTaddeo and Rep @EmilySlosberg file SB 1508/HB 1075, "The Penny Bautista Act" to ban cruel unattended tethering of dogs and cats. This bill is named after Penny Bautista, a @HumaneTampaBay rescue found w/ a metal chain embedded in her neck, and adopted by @DaveBautista. pic.twitter.com/gPENwl6cnw — Senator Annette Taddeo (She/Her/Ella) (@SenatorTaddeo) January 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And The Animal responded:

At press time, Bautista was scrambling to retweet videos about the January 6th insurrection on its anniversary to assure shaken followers he had not abandoned his quest to defeat Republicans via social media.

Here at Bleeding Cool, we pride ourselves on being your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (the number one source is technically Dave Bautista's Twitter). Each day, our investigative team closely analyzed Bautista's Twitter feed for any comments that can be turned into clickbait arti– we mean, breaking news. You can read our archives of Dave Bautista tweet news at the Bautista vs. Trump archive page.