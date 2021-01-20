Dave Bautista Says Good Riddance to Former President Donald Trump

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar turned political activist Dave Bautista took to Twitter Wednesday morning to say farewell — or, more accurately, good riddance — to his longtime rival, fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Former President Donald Trump. Bautista fought hard to help defeat Trump in the 2020 election, and the fruits of his efforts were realized this morning when the now Former President woke up bright and early and left town before his replacement could be sworn in. On the way, Trump stopped to deliver a speech full of lies and undeserved self-aggrandizement, for the last time as president, though he's probably giving similar speeches to anyone who will listen in Mar-a-Lago at this very moment. Dave Bautista, however, was no fan of the speech.

"He's just so stupid," Bautista tweeted. "And delusional. And corrupt. And stupid."

"Watching and listening to him figure out how he can express a thought with a 25 word vocabulary and give himself a pat on the back at the same time is agonizing," Bautista continued. "Good riddance! #TraitorTrump #ByeByeTrump"

As much as Dave Bautista despises Donald Trump, however, he also approves of President Joe Biden, for whom he filmed several campaign ads last year. Bautista beamed over a tweet featuring 17 executive actions Biden plans to sign today to reverse some of former President Trump's policies.

"Hitting the ground running!" a proud Bautista tweeted, including a double high-five emoji.

