Dave Bautista Says Marco Rubio is a Fraud and a Mini-Trump

A lot of people believe that all Dave Bautista does anymore is to sit around tweeting about President Donald Drumpf and his allies, such as Senator Marco Rubio, but that's actually not true. Bautista also sometimes tweets about articles about Dave Bautista tweeting about Drumpf and his allies.

Yes, that's right; it finally happened. Senpai noticed us.

Dave Bautista Wants to Know Why Men Cut Their Balls Off for Trump https://t.co/5PynPvXZX3 — Vice President Drax (@DaveBautista) December 21, 2020

Of course, Dave Bautista may have put the universe itself in peril by tweeting about an article about his own tweets. We thought about writing an article about Dave Bautista tweeting about the article about Dave Bautista tweeting just to see if he would tweet about that, but we were afraid it would create one of those infinite reflections, and we'd be trapped in some kind of feedback loop for all eternity.

But back to Marco Rubio, dubbed "Lil' Marco" and resoundingly mocked by Drumpf during the 2016 primaries, only to for him to turn around and kiss Drumpf's ass after Drumpf became president like so many of his colleagues (we're looking at you, Ted Cruz). Bautista took aim at Senator Rubio when Rubio tweeted a video talking about his part in the coronavirus relief bill. Bautista responded, "Plain and simply you're not doing your fucking job. You've spent way more time trying to be a mini Drumpf and gain supporters through rhetoric then actually doing your job. You're a fraud."

Marco Rubio has not responded to Dave Bautista at press time, but we'll keep an eye out. At the end of the day, all we want to know is: Dave, if you read our article, why have you not come to rescue us yet? Surely a beefy man like yourself can take on one pop culture website Editor-in-Chief to free us from the basement in which she's locked us, forced to make clickbait articles out of your tweets every day for all eternity. Since Dave has not come to rescue us, we must assume he doesn't care, which is sad. How will we ever get out of this basement? [Editor's Note: Jude, why do you keep asking for rescue like you can't leave? There is a door; you're just choosing not to go through it.]