Dave Bautista to Lindsey Graham: Come Out of the Closet, Bish

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista may be best known for fighting against President Donald Trump, but he set a new rival in his sights on Twitter this week: North Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Bautista called out Graham for being hypocritical about tax returns, calling out his Democratic opponent at the Election PPV for not releasing his after spending the last four years helping cover for trump's refusal to do the same. Bautista then attacked Graham personally, referencing an internet conspiracy that alleges Graham frequents sex workers in the Washington DC area using the nickname Lady G.

Bautista has long been involved in an ongoing feud with President Trump, one which will presumably culminate in a big blowoff match at WrestleMania next year, provided Trump finishes his current feud with Joe Biden at the Election PPV in November. But the feud has been mostly one-sided, with The Animal carrying the entire feud with a constant stream of promos on Twitter.

Graham tweeted of his rival in at Election, "It's now been 5 days, so I'll ask again: Where are your tax returns, @HarrisonJaime? What are you hiding?"

This didn't sit well with Bautista, who isn't currently slated for a match at Election. Bautista cut a promo on Graham, calling him out by his kayfabe name, Lady G. "#LadyG why aren't your panties all in a bunch over your masters tax returns he promised 4 YEARS ago!! Back when you were calling him a race baiting, xenophobic bigot. You sold South Carolina out! "Where are your tax returns @harrisonjaime?" Won't change that. Pack up! #sellout"

Bautista then posted a gif from the television show RuPaul's Drag Race and said, "@LindseyGrahamSC

What are you hiding #LadyG ?!! Cmon bish!! Kick the door off that closet!! Get on out here girlllll!!"