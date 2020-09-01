Dave Bautista: Who the F**k Are the Morons Supporting Donald Trump?

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at Donald Trump marks via Twitter, furthering his feud with his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer. In a series of tweets, Bautista cut a shoot promo on supporters of President Trump, calling them "pathetic" "morons" who "should be ashamed to call themselves Americans."

"Our country is being run by a fascist," Bautista tweeted. "People who support him should be ashamed to call themselves Americans. That simple. #TrumpTerrorism"

Bautista went on to compare the United States under Trump to Nazi Germany and Democrats to Jewish people persecuted under the Holocaust, tweeting, "How pathetic is it that this piece of shits platform is hate and division? Answer: Not nearly as pathetic as people actually supporting it. I wonder when he'll demand Democrats start wearing armbands to identify themselves. #TrumpTerrorism #TheNewNaziParty"

"#TrumpIsNotWell …. who the fuck are the morons supporting this whackadoo piece of shit?!!" Bautista asked in another Tweet, adding, "@realDonaldTrump new cop out.. "it's under investigation" Face with tears of joy.. #TrumpTerrorism #ShadowPeople."

Bautista concluded his promo by saying, "He's just so fucking stupid. Person facepalmingRemember all these ignorant ass people, members of the press, politicians, etc. who supported him because @realDonaldTrump will be ousted(by votes, bad health, or prosecution)and they'll all act like they never supported him. They're just as guilty!"

A lot of people are focusing on the election angle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but some backstage sources claim that WWE is building toward an even bigger feud between Trump and Bautista. Trump will probably be booked to lose the election in November, at which point he can blame Dave Bautista for the loss and set up a feud that could run right through the Royal Rumble and culminate at WrestleMania next year, though plans could change before then.