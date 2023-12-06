Posted in: Netflix, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: chappelle, dave chappelle, netflix, preview, teaser

Dave Chappelle, Netflix Announce Comedy Special for New Year's Eve

Earlier today, the streaming service's Netflix Is A Joke account dropped a teaser for a new Dave Chappelle special set for New Year's Eve.

Article Summary Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special to premiere on New Year's Eve.

A teaser was released on Netflix Is A Joke earlier today.

Chappelle caught in controversy over photo with Reps. Boebert and Luna.

Comedian claims being "tricked" into the posted image.

When he's not taking time out to pose with members of Congress like Rep. Lauren Boebert & Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, actor/comedian Dave Chappelle has been hitting the stage over the past year. Well, it looks like Chappelle is ready to make his return to Netflix – with the streaming service dropping a teaser to tell everyone "DAVE IS BACK" on December 31st. Considering all of the joy, peace & happiness he spread with his last special, we can only assume that this will be an "interesting" way to end 2023 and start off the new year. We're going to work under the assumption that we'll be getting more details (time, show's title, etc) soon, but for now? You've been warned…

Here's a look at the teaser that dropped earlier today, followed by a look back at last week's debacle between Chappelle & Boebert:

Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special will launch globally on Netflix, December 31st pic.twitter.com/zucnnpKPVV — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Dave Chappelle "Tricked" by Lauren Boebert?!?

Chappelle wants you to know that Boebert (along with Luna) tricked him into taking that photo that Boebert posted last week. The ultra-conservative House of Representatives member & someone who appreciates a fine theater-going experience isn't a friend of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies – and Chappelle's had his issues, too. So when Boebert writes, "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders," you can understand how that's going to piss more than a few people off. Chappelle offered his side of things during a show in Washington, DC, last Thursday night – but we're still not quite sure what it is exactly. Sharing that he was approached by several members of Congress during his visit to the Capitol, Chappelle said that he "didn't expect" to see Boebert and that it would've felt weird for him to deny her request for a picture ("What was I supposed to do?"). Now, we're guessing the "tricked" part has to do with Chappelle claiming he was blindsided by the wording of Boebert's tweet/x – including a joke about Boebert's Beetlejuice controversy. Okay, a couple of thoughts…

First… you're Dave F*****G Chappelle! How are you letting someone like Boebert "trick" you? Along with that? Yes, you do turn down her request. It really is that simple. Your personal awkwardness doesn't compare to the damage that that picture does out in the real world. And even if Chappelle was "tricked," did he or anyone on his team ask for Boebert to take it down – maybe go public with a statement about how you don't like being misrepresented? Here's a look back at the tweet that Boebert posted on Thursday that did not make a whole lot of folks happy:

Just three people who understand that there's only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the video of the moment (posted by Call to Activism via Twitter/X)

Wow. Someone released a video of the moment Lauren Boebert approached Dave Chapelle. Do you think it confirms his story? pic.twitter.com/kdS1QFYZen — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!