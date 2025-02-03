Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios

DC Studios Doesn't Need Finished Scripts to Green Light Season 2: Gunn

James Gunn clarified that DC Studios series like Creature Commandos aren't required to have scripts locked in before a Season 2 green light.

Just before the end of last year, the word came down that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos would be back for a second season – with the season finale of the adult animated series offering us a preview of the team we can expect (assuming they live long enough). Earlier today, a fan asked a very interesting question about Season 2 that we hadn't seen brought up before. In the past, Gunn emphasized that a DC Studios project won't get a green light unless the scripts are ready – so does that mean that the scripts for the second season are ready to go? No, with Gunn explaining why: "No, when I say we only green light scripts that are finished that doesn't apply to second seasons of television series." It makes perfect sense for seasons beyond the first because the show has proven itself by then. If the first season is a success, that generally means that viewers are buying into the show creator's "Bible" regarding the direction they envision the series heading.

Here's a look at Gunn clarifying the script situation when it comes to the second seasons of DC Studios series:

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Showrunner Dean Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

The roll call for Creature Commandos Season 1 includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

