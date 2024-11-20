Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, deathstroke, james gunn

DC Studios Has Plans for Deathstroke, Can Work in New DCU: James Gunn

James Gunn confirmed on social media that DC Studios has plans for Deathstroke and knows how to make the character work in the New DCU.

Your name is James Gunn or Peter Safran, and you're one of the two CEOs of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios. That's probably the only way you could ever possibly appreciate the number of times the duo gets asked about who is making the cut in their New DCU (set to begin opening its gates this December with Max's Creature Commandos). Back in May of this year, Gunn was hit up on social media and asked if Slade Joseph Wilson/Deathstroke had a future in the universe that he and Safran were building. While avoiding a written-word response, Gunn's "wink" emoji left fans feeling good about what's ahead for the brutal mercenary. Six months later, the topic of Deathstroke has risen again – but this time, Gunn had much more to offer than just an emoji.

When asked if they had found a way to make Deathstroke work in their New DCU and if there were any plans for the character, Gunn didn't waste time – or words – responding: "Yes and yes." Here's a look at Gunn's response from earlier today – three words (with two of them being the same) that we're sure will fuel months of speculation and casting rumors:

Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez and first appearing in December 1980's The New Teen Titans #2, Slade Joseph Wilson/Deathstroke would prove to be very deadly "big bad" for not just the Teen Titans but also for the greater DCU at large (like Batman and Green Arrow). The DCU's deadliest and most skilled assassin would prove popular with DC Comics fans – with the character appearing in animated series such as Teen Titans GO!, DC Super Hero Girls, and My Adventures with Superman, in his own animated film with 2020's Deathstroke Knights & Dragons, on the live-action side with Arrow, Titans, and Justice League, and other media. Here's a look back at Gunn's winking emoji clue about Deathstroke from back in May of this year:

