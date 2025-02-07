Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn

DC Studios Inspired by "All Different Eras of DC Comics": James Gunn

DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn explained that the New DCU is "taking elements from all different eras of DC comics."

When you look at what's already come out and what's set to come out from co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios, it's pretty clear that they're eyeing their New DCU to be one that is unified while still allowing every film and series project to maintain its own creative uniqueness. Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, Superman, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and more. And it looks like it's that across-the-board, all-options-are-on-the-table approach that they're taking when it comes to where they're getting their comic inspirations from. Earlier today, Gunn was asked on social media if there was any specific era of comics that they wanted to focus the New DCU on. "One of the fun things about creating the DCU is taking elements from all different eras of DC comics," Gunn responded, clearly wanting to make sure that the creative sandbox is as large as it can be.

Here's a screencap of what Gunn had to say regarding which specific comics eras would serve as inspirations for his and Safran's evolving New DCU:

DC Studios' Lanterns: A Look Back at Some Things We Know So Far

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lanterns series Lanterns also stars Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys) – with James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful) helming the opening chapters of the series.

"I don't want to give away all that stuff, but I think it's grounded just like, you know if Green Lanterns were real, what the fuck would they be and how would they be, you know?" Gunn shared when asked to explain what he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran meant when they described the series as "grounded" during his one-on-one with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast. For those taking issue with the series being described as "terrestrial," Gunn argued that the description is more than appropriate "because it's on Earth; the story takes place on Earth."

While Hal and John are still space-faring heroes, the story being told in Lanterns is Earth-bound – with Gunn adding that scenario is like "most Green Lantern stories." That means "it's not in outer space," and there won't be "a thousand Green Lanterns." Gunn continued, "It's a grounded story that's being told through another lens in a way that's really commensurate. You know it's an HBO series – and it's going to be an HBO series, and I'm happy with that, and I love the scripts." You can check out the segment at around the 32:50 mark in the episode below.

When the series was first announced, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

