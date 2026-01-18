Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn

DC Studios' James Gunn: "A Lot" of DCU Projects Close to Green Light

DC Studios' James Gunn offered an update on how close new DCU projects are to a green light, noting that "at least one is already greenlit."

While the battle over who gets to own its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, continues to play out, DC Studios co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn's DCU has a lot on the horizon – with Lanterns, Clayface, and Supergirl on tap to hit small and big screens this year. But what about beyond the films and shows that we already know are in play? Responding to a selection of questions/comments from fans, Gunn addressed whether any new DCU projects were close to getting a green light. "A lot actually," Gunn shared on Threads earlier today. "At least one is already greenlit." Well, we know about the DCU-set anthology television series; wondering if that could be in the mix.

Here's a look at Gunn's response, letting fans know that things are definitely in motion over at DC Studios:

DCU: James Gunn Cautiously Optimistic About Netflix/Warner Bros News

Will Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) be able to finalize what appears to be a 12-18 month approval process to green-light their merger? Will David Ellison's Paramount Skydance be able to scuttle the deal in a hostile bid to WBD shareholders? Those are two huge questions whose answers will have a significant impact on the future of Gunn and Safran's DCU, though what that impact could be remains a mystery for now. During a recent podcast interview, Gunn offered some thoughts on the pending Netflix/WBD deal, noting that "it's all really exciting" and that he's taking a cautiously optimistic approach.

"Everything's unknown. I think it's all really exciting, frankly. So, I hope and pray for the best," Gunn shared with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast (beginning at around the 33:00 mark), making it clear that he has no preset hopes or expectations. "I've been through these sort of changes so many times that, you know, I'm always.. be careful what you wish for because you don't really know until you know. I hope it goes well," he added. "Every direction has really exciting things for DC. So, I'm excited about where it's going to go."

