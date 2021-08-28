DC's Legends Of Tomorrow Season 6 E14 Preview: Constantine Comes Clean

Welcome back to another round of previews for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, as we take a look at the 14th episode of Season 6, "There Will Be Brood". And if you haven't gotten that sense yet that Matt Ryan's John Constantine will be heading off to different pastures (not necessarily greener) sooner rather than later (more on that below), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) realizing what Constantine's been up to might just change that. And will lead to an unexpected and personal discovery for Spooner. Meanwhile, our Legends have a plan involving Rory (Dominic Purcell) that might just be to everyone's benefit.

And don't forget that series co-composer Daniel James Chan has put together DC's Legends Of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack), a 21-song selection which you can check out any number of ways (Apple Amazon, SoundCloud, etc.) depending upon your preference by heading here. Now here's a look at a preview for this Sunday's episode, "There Will Be Brood":

"There Will Be Brood": GETTING ANSWERS – When Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves as stowaways, they learn that Constantine (Matt Ryan) is still chasing the Fountain of Imperium and find themselves in 1920s Texas. With the rest of the Legends stranded, they come up with a plan to get help by using Rory (Dominic Purcell) as bait that will also help reunite him with something that is special to him. Meanwhile, Spooner learns some information about her past that she wasn't expecting. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham and Shayan Sobhian also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn

Last month at Comic-Con@Home, fans were offered an update on how Season 7 production was rolling along and they learned that Amy Pemberton aka Gideon would be joining the cast in the flesh next season as the Vandal Savage storyline grows. And before you ask- yes, there will be an Ava/Sara wedding this season!!!! Also, the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will find our heroes stranded in one set time & place- no time or space travel (think Jon Pertwee's Doctor in Doctor Who). But perhaps the biggest news? Ryan's Constantine will be leaving the Waverider at the end of the sixth season- but Ryan is staying with the show. Ryan will be playing the character Dr. Gwyn Davies, who is described as a "sort of possible salvation for our team. He is an eccentric gentleman who lives approximately 100 years ago and according to the Legends, he's their only hope." You can check out the new trailer for the series' return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwRC02ugXbE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

