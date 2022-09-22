DC's Stargirl S03E05 "The Thief": Sylvester Has Serious Anger Issues

By the time the credits rolled on this week's episode of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, Sylvester's (Joel McHale) near-death experience resulted in a new Starman suit. Meanwhile, Courtney (Bassinger) and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) drew closer, but not before serious powers issues & revelation on Cameron's part. And then there's Cindy (Meg DeLacy), whose mutating skin makes her a top suspect after Beth's (Anjelika Washington) big find. And that's not even half of it. Which brings us to the following preview images, overview & promo trailer for S03E05 "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief." And as you'll see from the recently-released promo trailer, it's pretty safe to say that having Sylvester and his anger issues leading the JSA isn't really a good idea.

DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305g_0004r — Pictured (L – R): Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv — Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305g_0060r — Pictured (L – R): Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan and Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore — Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305g_0061r — Pictured (L – R): Joy Osmanski as Paula / Tigress and Neil Hopkins as Crusher / Sportsmaster — Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305g_0096r — Pictured (L – R): Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman — Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305g_0069r — Pictured (L – R): Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Washington / Dr. Mid-Nite, and Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman — Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305a_0235r — Pictured (L – R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl and Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305b_0354r — Pictured (L – R): Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, and Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305c_0159r — Pictured (L – R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl and Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305c_0250r — Pictured (L – R): Anjelika Washington as Beth Washington / Dr. Mid-Nite — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Stargirl — "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief" — Image Number: STG305c_BTS_0354r — Pictured (L – R): Yvette Monreal, Brec Bassinger, Hunter Sansone, Cameron Gellman, and Anjelika Washington — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 5 "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief": SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski, and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

Image: The CW Screencap

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother.  Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

