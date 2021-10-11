DC's Stargirl Season 2 E10 Preview: A New Hope in Their Eclipso Fight?

In this week's preview for The CW's DC's Stargirl, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has to put aside the rage and hurt she feels over last week's revelations if she wants to put a stop to Eclipso's (Nick Tarabay) plans. That means heading out on a now-awkward road trip with Pat (Luke Wilson) to see how Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) could help. And in the following preview images, overview & promo for "Summer School: Chapter Ten," Beth (Anjelika Washington) learns something about The Shade (Jonathan Cake) she didn't see coming.

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 10 "Summer School: Chapter Ten": CHOSEN FAMILY — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is left devastated after discovering a dark secret that Pat (Luke Wilson) has kept hidden from her. However, when they learn that Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) may be able to help in their plan to stop Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), they're forced to put their issues aside as they set out on a road trip to find her. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a shocking discovery about The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake). Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Cameron Gellman also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.