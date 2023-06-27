Posted in: DC Universe, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: David Corenswet, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman, superman legacy

David Corenswet Has Been Talking Superman, Henry Cavill Since 2019

It turns out Superman: Legacy star David Corenswet has been talking about playing The Man of Steel (and Henry Cavill) since at least 2019.

We have a feeling that you may have heard that DC Studios Co-Head & Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn has found his leads in David Corenswet (Hollywood), aka Superman/Clark Kent; and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The news comes after months of rumblings about audition tapes & in-person screen tests, with more than a few names being thrown around (and a number of other casting choices for key roles still to be announced). But while it may have taken months for Corenswet to lock in the role, the actor has been talking about The Man of Steel (and Henry Cavill) since 2019. In an interview with EW, Corenswet responded to fans who noticed that the actor shares more than a slight resemblance to Cavill. But after today's news, his response reads more like foreshadowing when it comes to Gunn's vision for Superman. "It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me," Corenswet shared. "But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

James Gunn & Michael Rosenbaum on "Superman: Legacy"

When Michael Rosenbaum and Gunn shifted the conversation to Superman and "Legacy" during a recent episode of the Inside of You podcast, things kicked off with some smiles and some interesting silences regarding the topic of whether or not Krypto would be in the film before Gunn shared how an interview he did with Pratt put that "spoiler" out into the open. From there, Rosenbaum asks Gunn if Superman: Legacy is the biggest-pressure project in his career, considering we're talking about The Man of Steel as well as the co-head of DC Studios writing & directing his big screen return. Gunn admits that the pressure was strong at the beginning – but that changed after he finished the script. "Now, it's fun,' Gunn added, saying that he loves the script and "people love the script," so that makes it easier.

For Gunn, it was about finding a take on Superman that was true to the iconic character while offering a take different from the ones that came before it: "So now I feel good about it; so now, it's fun." For Gunn, the pressure has now shifted to the casting process and the expectations that come from that – using the casting process for Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy as an example (and also getting a fun dig in on Rosenbaum). At the time of this interview, Gunn states that they've done "a lot of auditions, and we're narrowing it down," but they weren't finished yet. And for all of the rumors about who's auditioning and who's being cast, Gunn warns fans that there's a lot of bad intel being floated out there – but he can't shut them all down without potentially raising more questions or possibly revealing a spoiler.

In the case of who's screen-testing, Gunn sees that as an intimate, personal thing that's no one else's business to know about – which led to a conversation about how agencies will feed news folks with intel to help boost their client's pop culture worth. Gunn brings up one aspect that many folks don't consider – how an actor is impacted by rumors of screentests & auditions when that's not the truth. Rosenbaum shifts to a subject near and dear to his heart – Lex Luthor. Though Rosenbaum said he assumed Lex would be in the film, Gunn makes it clear that info never came from him. So from a purely hypothetical standpoint, Rosenbaum asks Gunn that if there is a Lex Luthor that he be "grounded and real" and true to the character's core – an approach Gunn seemed to agree with (after referring to Rosenbaum as "definitely the best Lex"). Here's a look at the complete episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!