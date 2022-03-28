DC's Stargirl: Tim Gabriel Joins Season 3 Cast as Todd Rice/Obsidian

A little more than a week after series star Brec Bassinger confirmed that filming on Season 3 had wrapped, we have some exclusive casting news to share courtesy of EW. Tim Gabriel (Better Things, Why Women Kill) has been cast in the role of Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Ysa Penarejo) twin brother, on The CW's DC's Stargirl. Matching his comic book origins, Todd is LGBTQ and wields strange and uncontrollable shadow abilities. Living on the streets and searching for his sister, Todd falls into the hands of The Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation and the mysterious Mr. Bones (Keith David, who made that ominous appearance in the second season finale) as they search for an understanding of how his powers work. And for those of you familiar with the path that the comics took, this casting could signal some rough future times ahead for the duo.

"And that's a wrap on filming Stargirl season 3. To say these past six months have been the biggest blessing would be such an understatement… I've made some of the best friends, had some of the funnest nights, and shot a really freaking awesome season. I can not WAIT for y'all to see it," Bassinger wrote in her Instagram post marking the official end of filming, along with an image of herself in full-on superhero mode along with the final clapperboard of the season's shoot:

And here's a look back at McHale's Instagram post from last month sharing a look behind the scenes as he shifts into Devo-appreciation mode:

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.