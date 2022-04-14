Dead Boy Detectives: HBO Max Announces 8-Episode Series Order

Nothing like the occasion of a big mega-merger being finalized to make folks want to announce some really cool stuff. And that's exactly what happened this afternoon when Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO Max announced that it has given Emmy nominee Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Doom Patrol's Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions & Warner Bros. Television's adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives. The eight-episode horror detective series (spawned from the pages of DC's The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics) is a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker… and (possibly) on acid.

George Rexstrew & Jayden Revri (The Lodge) star as Dead Boy Detectives Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), and Kassius Nelson (Last Night in Soho, Hollyoaks) stars as Crystal Palace. Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse (reprising her role from the "Dead Patrol" episode of HBO Max's Doom Patrol), Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws, Justified) as Esther. Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as showrunner. Yockey, Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"We are excited to be expanding further into the DC Universe with Steve, Jeremy, and the Berlanti team with this thrilling new spin on a detective series. We were fascinated by the world of the Dead Boy Detectives that Steve and Jeremy first introduced in 'Doom Patrol,' and cannot wait to follow the supernatural sleuths in the lurid mysteries to come," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. Yockey added, "I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project. And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max — they're all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun." Yockey is also executive producer & showrunner of HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco-starring The Flight Attendant (which returns for its second season on April 21). He was previously a writer and co-executive producer of The CW's long-running series Supernatural and has writing credits that include MTV's Scream: The Series and Awkward, and HBO's The Brink (and co-wrote the "Dead Patrol" episode of HBO Max's Doom Patrol).