Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to US Theatres on March 6th

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the hit feature film from the hit anime series, returns to North American theatres in March.

Crunchyroll announced that the record-breaking anime sensation Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will return to theatres in the United States and Canada on March 6, 2026, and for the first time ever, the film will be available on SCREENX, the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. The film is distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment and originally released on September 12th. Returning exclusively to theatres, the film will be shown in both Japanese with English subtitles and in English dub. Tickets will go on sale on February 20th, so make sure to check your local listings.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature in an epic three-part cinematic trilogy that represents the final battle of the hugely popular, award-winning anime series. Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons' stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published in SHUEISHA's WEEKLY JUMP from February 2016 to May 2020. The original manga story is by Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA). Directed by Haruo Sotozaki. Screenplay and produced by ufotable.

Opening to both critical and fan acclaim, the film broke records at the global box office and ranked as the #7 top-grossing film of 2025. After its September release, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now the highest-grossing international film ever released in North America (surpassing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which held the record for 25 years) and is the highest-grossing anime film of all time globally.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has also been nominated by the Golden Globes for Best Animated Feature Film, the Producers Guild of America for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, and made the longlist for the BAFTA Awards for Best Animated Film.

