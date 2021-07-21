Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Funimation Announces New 2021 Arc

After the smoke cleared and the credits rolled on the blockbuster film, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, fans of the franchise knew that more was on the way- and on Wednesday, their instincts were proven correct. Earlier this morning, anime streaming service Funimation announced that Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke will return later this year in the exciting, mysterious new chapter, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc– stemming from Aniplex of America and ufotable. To mark the occasion, the streamer has released not just an impressive piece of poster key art featuring the Demon Slayer crew loved by millions (and is that Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira?) but also an announcement teaser with all the details.

Now here's your look at the announcement teaser for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, set to hit Funimation's English-speaking territories, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc | Official PV 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULP1d2ySYck)

Today's news continues a long run of good news for Demon Slayer fans and Funimation subscribers, with Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train arriving last month on the streaming service exclusively. In addition, all three Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television specials are also streaming exclusively on Funimation- along with the original anime series (subbed and dubbed)- on the streamer.

