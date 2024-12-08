Posted in: Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, demon slayer, Sony Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Hits Theaters in 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the next anime feature film in the hit TV and movie series, will premiere in theatres in 2025.

Crunchyroll revealed a new visual from famed animation studio ufotable for the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first film in an epic trilogy coming exclusively to theaters globally in 2025. At the Thunder Stage at CCXP, Japanese voice actors Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomioka) and Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), along with Brazilian voice actor Daniel Figueira (Tanjiro Kamado), gave a sneak peek look to clamoring fans at the intricate Infinity Castle that is the setting for the impending all-out war between the Demon Slayer Corps and demonic leader Muzan Kibutsuji!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The franchise has won the admiration of millions of fans around the globe since its debut in 2019. The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Unstoppable Anime Hit

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered in April 2019 with the "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc," followed by the feature film "Mugen Train" in October 2020, and the TV series "Mugen Train Arc" and "Entertainment District Arc" from 2021 through 2022. In 2023, the Swordsmith Village Arc debuted on Crunchyroll, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- theatrical release. In 2024, the Hashira Training Arc debuted, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To Hashira Training- theatrical release. The animation production is by ufotable.

The latest films – "Mugen Train", "-To the Swordsmith Village-", and "-To the Hashira Training-" – have received both commercial and critical success. Mugen Train currently holds the record as the highest-grossing anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film at the global box office, garnering over $500 million to date. It currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing anime film in U.S. box office history. It also garnered a 98% critic score and a 99% audience score (with 10,000+ verified ratings) on Rotten Tomatoes.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the film worldwide, including in Japan (except in selected Asian markets). No theatrical release dates have been announced. The three-part cinematic movie represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular award-winning anime Shonen series.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

