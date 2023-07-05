Posted in: BBC, Netflix, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: florida, opinion, peaky blinders, ron desantis

DeSantis Uses Peaky Blinders Footage; Tommy Shelby's Crew Isn't Happy

The Peaky Blinders team made it clear: the footage in Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ video was used "without permission or official license."

Stumbling from one awkward campaign situation to the next, 2024 POTUS Republican Candidate & Florida Governor Ron DeSantis can now add the team behind British crime drama Peaky Blinders to the ever-growing list of those preferring to not be associated with DeSantis – 50-foot pole aside. It all began on Friday when a video from DeSantis' campaign went live that attacked Trump for committing the cardinal GOP sin of saying that he would "do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens" in the wake of the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub that left 50 dead – a gay nightclub located in DeSantis' state – as well as other statements that DeSantis thought would be tasty ammo to use against Trump.

Well, it turns out that the video included footage of Cillian Murphy's character, Tommy Shelby, that the DeSantis campaign "obtained without permission or official license." In a tweet from earlier today, the production released a joint statement from Murphy, series creator Steven Knight, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, and Banijay Rights that made their position clear: "We do not support nor endorse the video's narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner":

And here's a look at the official tweet from the show's creative team:

DeSantis LGBTQ Video Out-Trumps Trump; Pete Buttigieg Responds

Speaking with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared his thoughts on the DeSantis video on Sunday – and how it might speak more about the Florida governor than Trump. "I'm going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders and just get to the bigger issue that is on my mind whenever I see this stuff in the policy space, which is, again, who are you trying to help?" Buttigieg remarked during the Sunday morning news program. And in both instances, he raises very good points that a therapist & sociologist might be able to help with. But Buttigieg continued by questioning how anyone with that sort of divisive mindset would want to run for the top office, adding, "I just don't understand the mentality of somebody who gets up in the morning, thinking that he's going to prove his worth by competing over who can make life hardest for a hard-hit community, that is already so vulnerable in America."

