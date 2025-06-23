Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Showrunner: Season 2 "Vvvvveryyyyy Different Show"

Netflix's Devil May Cry Showrunner Adi Shankar on how Season 2 will be a major change from Season 1 and how "Dante levels up."

Last week, we had a chance to check out what Showrunner Adi Shankar had to share about the second season of Netflix's animated adaptation of Capcom's popular video game Devil May Cry (while also dropping some early intel on his plans for Duke Nukem; more on all of that below). Heading into the start of the work week, Shankar had some additional thoughts to share regarding Season 2 and how it throws open the doors to the creative team regarding where Dante's journey takes him next. "Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar responded on social media when asked if Dante will be "more badass" when the animated series returns. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve, and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante compelling isn't that he's unstoppable — it's that he learns and keeps getting stronger."

Here's a look at Shankar's post from earlier today, followed by some additional insights into the second season:

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar drove home the point that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

