Bones Star Michaela Conlin Is All Aboard Series Revival Bandwagon Michaela Conlin (One True Loves) spoke with Bleeding Cool about interest in a Bones revival following the original run that ended in 2017.

It's no secret that networks, cablers & streamers are starved for new content unlike anytime before. While it used to be a no-brainer that popular shows should reemerge on the same networks, logistically speaking, that's not so much the case anymore. A few examples are FOX hits The '70s Show and ABC's Full House, both legacy sequel shows in That '90s Show and Fuller House were produced on Netflix. NBC shows Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster returned as legacy sequels on the NBC Universal streaming platform Peacock. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a revival of the CBS series Criminal Minds acting as its 16th season on its exclusive home now on Paramount+. Speaking of forensic shows, Fox's Bones, created by Hart Hanson, lasted 12 seasons before its end in 2017, and at least one of its stars Michaela Conlin, who played Angela Montenegro, is interested in doing a revival series. While promoting her film One True Loves, the actress spoke to Bleeding Cool about the possibility.

Bones: Michaela Conlin "Schedules Have to Align"

"I feel like that's something that I know as a lot of people are doing revivals and things like that now," Conlin said. "I'm sure getting everybody's schedules together would probably be a little crazy. That's a good group of people. I speak to all of them regularly, but we obviously don't see each other as often. That would be fun to see everybody they could gather if they could get us all together and figure everybody's schedules out." Angela is Temperance Brennan's (Emily Deschanel) best friend, who works with her and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) at the Jeffersonian Institute and is godmother to their children.

As far as the other actors go, Deschanel told TV Line in August 2022, "David Boreanaz says nope, he's not doing it. But 'never say never' for me." When it comes to Boreanaz, he told AV Club in December 2022, "Seeley Booth, I think, may be a little bit more intriguing — as far as getting back to see where he's at with Temperance Brennan (Deschanel). And that banter. You just can't beat that. I think that may be more of a realistic approach, as far as I'm concerned." One True Loves, which also stars Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, and Luke Bracey, is currently in theaters, available on digital on April 14 and on on-demand on April 28th.